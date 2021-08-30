Portion of Route 6 in Wyoming County closed after tractor trailer-crash

BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 6 in Braintrim Township is closed between SR 367 and Doolittle Hill Road after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, PennDOT says.

Eyewitness News is told two tractor trailers crashed head-on, traveling in opposite directions on Route 6.







Courtesy: 511 PA

One of the tractor trailers was carrying sand while the other was carrying an oversized empty tank. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital and the other taken by ambulance.

Clean-up crews are on scene cleaning up diesel fuel that was spilled. Pennsylvania State Police Tunkhannock are investigating the crash.

PennDOT says the road is estimated to reopen around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. A detour is in place.

You can check all the latest road conditions by visiting 511PA.com.