Porcupine avoids rescue in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An unusual site, is turning heads in downtown Wilkes-Barre lately. A porcupine is stuck up a tree right in front of the Eyewitness News studios on South Franklin Street.



The little guy, or girl turned up in front of our studios Thursday, then quickly scampered up the tree.

The Game Commssion figured the porcupine would get hungry and come down, but it didn’t.

Friday a Game Commission contractor tried to rescue the animal, but it just went higher up the

tree, about 35 feet.

The fire department was on hand to help, the road was even blocked for a while. But it didn’t do any good.

Experts say it’s got to come down sometime – and hopefully soon.