Porch pirate warning in Schuylkill County

Police say they need help identifying the porch pirate who stole a package from a home on East Mahanoy Street Monday afternoon.

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Police in Mahanoy city are asking neighbors to be on alert for porch pirates over the holidays.

They say a suspect captured on surveillance footage stole a package off the porch of a home on East Mahanoy Street Monday afternoon.

It’s common for crimes like these to become more frequent over the holidays. Homeowners should also be careful about the discarded boxes they leave after presents are opened.

Leaving them on the curb can alert potential thieves to new expensive presents inside your home. It’s best to cut up the boxes and leave them in bags.

Police are still searching for the porch pirate wanted in Monday’s theft. If you know who this person might be, give them a call at 570-773-2313. You can remain anonymous.