SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular police dog is making tails wag with a new coloring book created by high school students in Lackawanna County.

Kids grab your crayons! There are 12 pages of coloring to do in this new activity book featuring Scranton police K9 Attyro.

It was created by students in the Lackawanna County Career and Technology Center’s Illustration and Design Program.

“I really had fun doing the cover of the book,” said Junior Emily Thomas.

Attyro and his handler officer Robert Stelmak are on the cover. They’ve been partners for six years.

An explosive detection k9, the coloring book teaches children about Attyro and his job with the Scranton Police Department.

“It basically gets kids more comfortable with police department K9’s so they aren’t as scared or awkward around them,” said Senior Madison Jimmerson.

From the initial design to the final product, the class created 1,200 books, with stickers, and custom crayons for Officer Stelmak to give out to children when he and Attyro visit schools.

“It’s really nice to see it all put together, because at first, it was just different drawings on everyone else’s computers so seeing it put together is really nice,” said Thomas.

“You get to flip through the pages that we all made together. It’s blank it has no color on it, on the side there’s colors and then there’s sizes,” Senior Kira Esposito said.

The students also created a game for iPad users. It’s called “Attyro Coloring Game” in the Apple App Store.