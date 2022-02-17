Popular pizzeria in Stroudsburg to close after 40 years

STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Palumbo’s II Pizzeria in Stroudsburg Borough is officially closing after 40 years. The owners say their lease wasn’t renewed and their last day open will be Sunday from 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

We spoke with the Mayor of Stroudsburg borough Tarah Probst about Biospectra, the pharmaceutical company that bought out the entire complex for a new facility.

The complex holds Palumbo’s, a smoke shop, and a Kidney Care Center. The only business that will remain open is the Kidney Care Center because it’s healthcare-related.







Reporter Sydney Kotus hears from the owners of the pizzeria and their emotional response to closing on later editions of Eyewitness News.