Popular pizzeria in Stroudsburg to close after 40 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Palumbo’s II Pizzeria in Stroudsburg Borough is officially closing after 40 years. The owners say their lease wasn’t renewed and their last day open will be Sunday from 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

We spoke with the Mayor of Stroudsburg borough Tarah Probst about Biospectra, the pharmaceutical company that bought out the entire complex for a new facility.

The complex holds Palumbo’s, a smoke shop, and a Kidney Care Center. The only business that will remain open is the Kidney Care Center because it’s healthcare-related.

Reporter Sydney Kotus hears from the owners of the pizzeria and their emotional response to closing on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos