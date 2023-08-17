PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular summer festival returned to the Tomato Capital of the World Thursday. The Pittston Tomato Festival wrapped up its first of four days in Luzerne County.

It was a beautiful day in Pittston for day one of the Tomato Fest.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci tried some great pizza, listened to some good music, and had the chance to talk with locals about why they come back to the annual event year after year.

New York may have the Big Apple, but northeastern Pennsylvania is home to the Big Tomato.

“There’s just so much beautiful, wonderful things about Pittston that we want our residents to love living here and we want our visitors to love visiting here and the festival I think is just our biggest event of the year that just brings everybody to Pittston and we welcome them,” said Pittston Tomato Festival Committee Member Sarah Donahue.

The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival has rolled back into Luzerne County, kicking off its 40th year in a special way on Thursday.

The tomato-studded guitar statue was just a slice of the fun on day one of four.

“The music, the food, the people. It’s very fun, something to do and it’s like the big end of the summer,” said Pittston Sherry Mchale.

Many at the festival have been celebrating the end of the season the same way their whole lives, filling up on the best foods the area has to offer.

“Yeah, every year since I was a baby. I grew up in Wyoming Area, so we just come across the bridge. It’s always a good time,” said Wilkes-Barre resident JJ Neely.

For those starting new traditions like Hunter and Harper Armstrong, they are quickly finding out what the festival is all about.

Pizza slices like one from Carmella’s are just one of the main attractions. The festival brings in thousands for the bites, the rides, and even some one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Custom shirts, sweatshirts, and even toys for your furry friends are available to represent Pittston’s biggest event all year long.

As locals eat their way through this year’s festival, they say they’re already looking forward to what next summer has in store.

“I think it’s great to have everyone just come and eat and it’s a good time so it’s great to get everyone together,” said Arianna Brown of Old Forge.

“How could you not love it? I mean, all the beautiful people here, all the food. It’s just a darn good time” Neely explained.

The Pittston Tomato Festival will be going on until Sunday, so you still have all weekend to try some of the best food in the area if you didn’t make it out Thursday.