Popular Diner Gutted by Fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Late Monday night fire crews were called to the Flamingo Diner on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. When they arrived on scene, the diner was already fully engulfed in flames.

“There was smoke and fire pushing already. It was well involved already by the time we got here. There was us, Kingston, Plymouth Borough, Edwardsville.” Chief Kevin Hazleton of the Nanticoke Fire Department told Eyewitness News.

Crews from multiple township were called to the scene. But one fire crew was missing.

Plymouth Township Fire Rescue is less than a mile away from the Flamingo Diner but due to recently being decommissioned they couldn’t fight the blaze.

In an email to Eyewitness News the Plymouth Township Fire Rescue stated in part, “Four fire vehicles were forced to remain at the station and their firefighters made to stand idly by while a local diner burnt, local properties and residents put in danger and nearby townships were forced to send their firefighters while leaving their townships dangerously exposed.”

But even without the Plymouth Township Fire Rescue, the crews that were on scene got the fire knocked down quickly.

“It probably took a half hour of heavy hitting. I was pretty happy 45 minutes into it we were pretty chasing it by then. Plenty of water, plenty of man-power, thankfully all the departments could come out and help us.” Chief Hazleton said.

Many came by the diner to see the damage.

“The people were fun, the food was good. So I’m hoping they rebuild it. That’s what I’m wondering. Oh my Gosh, we used to stop by here when I went hunting with my dad. Stop here, go hunting, so it was a really good time.” Michael Dezinski of Plymouth told Eyewitness news.

Randy Eckrotz of Plymouth Township also stopped by. “Little bit hurt. Like I said, again, The people that own it, everything like that. I feel sorry for them. I’m just glad no one got hurt.”