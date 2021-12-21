Pope Francis appoints Carbondale Reverend as sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 21 Pope Francis appointed Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, Carbondale, as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

Bishop-elect Walsh will replace Most Reverend Steven J. Raica, J.C.D., D.D. who was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, on June 23 2020.

Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. the Diocese of Scranton invites all to watch a live news conference from the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan to announce the appointment of Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord.

With gratitude to our Holy Father Pope Francis, and joy in the Lord, I am eager to begin a new chapter in my life of discipleship among the good people of the Diocese of Gaylord! I am also most grateful to God for 27 years of priestly ministry in the Diocese of Scranton. I have been inspired and challenged to grow in faith through various diocesan assignments and will forever prayerfully remember all the lay faithful, religious, deacons, priests and bishops with whom and for whom I have served. Bishop-elect Walsh

The ordinance and installation of Bishop-elect Walsh will take place on March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Saint Mary Cathedral, Gaylord.