Pop-up COVD testing clinic in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pop-up COVID testing clinic is open starting Tuesday until Saturday in Tannersville at the Pocono Township Municipal Building.

The drive-through test site is open from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. from Tuesday day until Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

There were only a handful of people there Tuesday afternoon, but the lab can test up to 450 people a day.









Eyewitness News spoke with Monroe County Emergency Management about the importance of testing. Pocono Township Officials about traffic plans in place if the line gets too long and causes a back-up on 611.

