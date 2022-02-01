Pop-up COVD testing clinic in Tannersville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pop-up COVID testing clinic is open starting Tuesday until Saturday in Tannersville at the Pocono Township Municipal Building.

The drive-through test site is open from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. from Tuesday day until Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

There were only a handful of people there Tuesday afternoon, but the lab can test up to 450 people a day.

Eyewitness News spoke with Monroe County Emergency Management about the importance of testing. Pocono Township Officials about traffic plans in place if the line gets too long and causes a back-up on 611.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story at 5:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos