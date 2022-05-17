LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the Primary Election kicks off, some Luzerne County residents are finding that voting machines are down in certain places.

Eyewitness News received multiple calls from residents having problems trying to cast their ballot.

At the Plains Township Fire Department voters said they were turned away for a period of time as the machines were not working. We’re told some of the polling machines were back up and running just over an hour later.

Denise Williams Chair of Luzerne County Board of Elections said this was a user error in part of the poll workers. She also said there were issues with judges showing up, which caused added delays and confusion.

Acting County Manager Crocomo says there have had start-up challenges in some polling places. It’s not a global system problem. Tech teams are going to polling places that have had issues. In Forty Fort the Judge of Election was not there. Voters can vote with Provisional ballots if machines aren’t working.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information becomes available.