Polling places provide voters peace of mind on Election Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Polling locations open up at 7 am around NEPA. In Luzerne County, they will be set up to encourage social distancing.

If you have not sent your mail-in ballots yet, officials do not recommend you do it today. They have to physically be at the election office at Penn Place by 8 pm Tuesday.

Poll workers will be wearing masks and while voters are not required to wear masks inside the locations, election officials like Bob Morgan suggest they do.

“We request people to do that to protect each other. Because we don’t know what everybody’s status is yet as far as vaccination and things of that nature. So we just ask you to be respectful and share your concerns for others that way.”

Polling stations close at 8pm.