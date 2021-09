EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Many organizations throughout the state of Pennsylvania are working together to provide mental health, suicide prevention education, and awareness events.

HOPE Program: In Luzerne County for ages 15-25, the HOPE Program is an intensive program for those with first-time psychosis that can be caused by severe stress, anxiety, or trauma. They provide case management, med management, mobile therapy, and a 24/7 crisis center.