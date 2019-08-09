Twitter reposts McConnell threat video after appeal

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. The Republican Party, the Trump campaign and other GOP organizations say they are suspending their spending on Twitter to protest the platform’s treatment of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Twitter temporarily locked McConnell’s campaign account after it shared a video in which some protesters spoke of violence outside his Kentucky home, where he is recovering from a shoulder fracture. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Twitter has reposted a video from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign that showed protesters yelling threats in front of his Kentucky home.

The social media giant temporarily locked McConnell’s campaign account Wednesday after his account shared the video. Republican leaders and President Trump’s campaign manager complained of the lockout and threatened advertising boycotts.

Twitter said in a post Friday that “after multiple appeals from affected parties,” they “reviewed this case more closely.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee celebrated the move on Twitter, saying the company had been practicing “partisan censorship.”

Twitter said it restored the video Friday but with a “sensitive media interstitial.” No warning was present in the Twitter video on McConnell’s page Friday evening. An email message sent to Twitter’s press office was not returned Friday.