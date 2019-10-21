The Latest: Assange’s legal team seeks delay to UK case

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate oustide Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London where Assange is expected to appear as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer, in London, Monday, Oct, 21, 2019. U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal team is seeking to delay his full extradition hearing which is now set for five days in February.

Mark Summers says more time is needed to prepare Assange’s defense against “unprecedented” use of espionage charges against a journalist.

He says the case has many facets and will require a “mammoth” amount of planning and preparation. He also accused the U.S. of illegally spying on Assange while he was inside the Ecuadorian Embassy seeking refuge.

Summers said the legal team needs another three months.

Representing the U.S., lawyer James Lewis said the U.S. would oppose any delay to the proceeding.

10:35 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appeared in court for a hearing on his extradition case.

Assange raised a fist in a defiant gesture to acknowledge his supporters in the gallery at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing. He was clean shaven and wearing a blue sweater and sports jacket. He read his name to the court when asked and gave his date of birth.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer. The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of rulings.

9:25 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear in court as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.

The 48-year-old Australian is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing. Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of rulings.