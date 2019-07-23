The Latest: Judiciary Democrats to hold mock Mueller hearing

FILE – In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will hold a mock hearing behind closed doors Tuesday as they prepare for former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the panel Wednesday.

That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were unauthorized to publicly discuss the planning.

The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees will be questioning Mueller about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

While Mueller’s report did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, it said President Donald Trump could not be cleared of trying to obstruct the investigation.

Mueller has said he doesn’t intend to speak beyond the findings of the report during the congressional hearings.

— Mary Clare Jalonick

__

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is feigning indifference to Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony, an eyebrow-raising claim for a media-obsessed president who has been concerned for months about the potential impact of the former special counsel’s appearance.

Much of Washington will stop in its tracks Wednesday as Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill for at least five hours.

“No, I’m not going to be watching — probably — maybe I’ll see a little bit of it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I’m not going to be watching Mueller because you can’t take all those bites out of the apple.”

That was a shift from Friday, when Trump insisted that he would not watch any of Mueller’s back-to-back appearances before two House committees.