The Latest: Trump campaign manager to speak to Nevada GOP

Protesters chant outside a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The protesters wanted Biden to commit to ending deportation of undocumented immigrants within the first 100 days of his administration, should he be elected. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, will speak to Nevada Republican activists on Saturday as Democrats hold their caucuses.

Republicans canceled their caucuses this year and are expected to pledge the state’s national convention delegates to Trump during a central committee meeting in Pahrump. Nevada is among several states where Republicans are forgoing their typical primaries or caucuses.

The meeting is a day after Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas. He’s offering a counternarrative as Democrats choose from a crowded field of candidates at some 2,000 precinct caucuses around the state Saturday. Thousands have already weighed in during four days of early voting.

11:15 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates are joining union members picketing outside a Las Vegas casino.

Elizabeth Warren arrived first Wednesday at the Palms Casino Resort off the Strip. Wearing red like the picketing workers of the powerful Culinary Union, Warren marched with workers. She joined in chants of “Palms Casino look around, Vegas is a union town.”

Pete Buttigieg carried a Culinary sign saying “No contract, no peace” as union officials pushed through a throng of television cameras to clear a path for him along the picket line. Amy Klobuchar carried a sign for the Teamsters.

Joe Biden wrapped an arm around Culinary leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline. Tom Steyer joined in chants of “No justice, no peace,” bobbing his head to the rhythm.

Workers at the Stations Casinos, a chain of neighborhood establishments, and the Palms have voted to join a union but are still working without contracts. The owners are billionaires Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, who are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders, who has feuded with union leaders after they warned members that his “Medicare for All” plan would jeopardize their vaunted health care, did not join the picket.