Official: Tech execs gathering at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says tech company executives are due to meet Monday at the White House with the president’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow.

The official says participants will discuss “economic matters” and talks could touch on Huawei. The White House sanctioned the Chinese telecoms company in May as an alleged national security threat only to later grant it a partial reprieve that has not been clearly explained.

The official did not name any participants and spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not been publicly announced.

A person with knowledge of the planned meeting, speaking on condition they not be further identified, says chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm are among listed attendees. Both are key Huawei suppliers and are reported to have been lobbying against the sanctions.