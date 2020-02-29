Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolinians were voting in Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary with a greater sense of nostalgia for the Obama presidency than voters in earlier contests — likely reflecting the state’s sizable bloc of African American voters.

Voters in the Palmetto State were more likely than those in Iowa and New Hampshire to want to restore the political system to the way it was before President Donald Trump took office, as opposed to seeking a candidate who will enact fundamental change.