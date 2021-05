ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Environmental Protection provided an update Monday on a mine fire that has been burning in Northumberland County since April.

After 2,083,400 gallons of water were applied to help extinguish the fire on May 12, a coordinator from the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says there are "no signs of fire or smoke" at the site of the abandoned mine fire.