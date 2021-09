WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some of the leading lung diseases include asthma, COPD, and lung cancer but there's another one that can be deadly serious. It's called pulmonary fibrosis which affects roughly 50,000 people each year.

Pulmonary fibrosis is blamed for the deaths of acclaimed singer and actor Robert Goulet and renowned author Peter Benchley. The widow of a renowned radio newsman has made it her personal mission to raise awareness and find a cure.