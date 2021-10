WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a 'wanted fugitive' Saturday morning after they say he stole a rental car and proceeded to rob two gas stations.

According to reports, just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Wilkes-Barre police responded to a report of a theft of a rental car where the suspect threatened the driver before driving off in the car.