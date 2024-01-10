ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — No Labels, a political group laying the groundwork for a possible third-party presidential ticket, has reached the required signature threshold to become a political party in Maryland, a state elections official said Wednesday.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s elections administrator, said the state has verified the more than 10,000 signatures of registered voters in Maryland that are required to form a political party and put candidates on the ballot.

No Labels still needs to fulfill some requirements such as submitting bylaws and naming a governing body, but the signature verification is the most challenging hurdle to clear to form a new political party in the state.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is a co-chair of the group.

No Labels has secured ballot access in more than a dozen states and is working to get all 50 by Election Day.

No Labels leaders say they’ll only give their ballot line to a presidential candidate if they see a path to victory, but key questions remain unanswered, including who will make that decision and how a candidate would be selected during a convention scheduled for April in Dallas.