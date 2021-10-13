Police: Work zone flagger arrested in Hazleton after showing gun to delivery driver

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A work zone flagger has been arrested after police say he showed a gun to a delivery driver while engaging in a verbal altercation in a construction zone near Hemlock Street in Hazleton.

According to the news release, Andres Gregorio Merced, 27, of Scranton was working as a flagger in a work zone when he was involved in a brief verbal altercation with a driver over the traffic.

Merced then lifted his shirt and showed the driver a hand gun that was in his waistband, police say. The driver then fled south on Church Street and called 911.

During investigation, police learned that Merced did have a gun in his possession, the release says.

Police took Merced into custody and discovered that he was a convicted felon and not to be in possession of a concealed weapons permit.

Merced was charged with felon not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.