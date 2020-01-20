Police: Woman “Tests Faith” By Driving Into Oncoming Traffic

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A woman from Drums, Luzerne County is locked up after police say she “expressed no concern or remorse” for victims after crashing head-on into their vehicle on Route 93 in Carbon County.

According to police, around 5:17pm on January 7th, they responded to Route 93 in Packer Township for a report of 3 vehicle crash.

While police were conducting interviews with those involved in the crash, they say Nadejda Reilly told them she was driving south on Route 93 when she saw a vehicle approaching in the northbound lane.

According to the affidavit, Reilly stated “she wanted to test her faith by driving through the vehicle.” And she intentionally drove in front of the oncoming vehicle in the opposing lane.

Reilly also told police she “did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

Reilly is charged with Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person among other charges.