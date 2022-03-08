Police: Woman seen trespassing, digging through mailboxes

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in West Pittston are attempting to identify a woman they say was going through people’s mailboxes.

Courtesy: West Pittston Police Department

Police say the woman was trespassing on several porches and went through the residents’ mailboxes.

Monday night, West Pittston Police posted images of the woman on their Facebook page in hopes the public can help identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Pittston Police Department at (570) 655-7780. ext. 306 or by messaging their Facebook page.