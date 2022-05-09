WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop led to a police chase and dozens of traffic violations being issued to a woman in Luzerne County.

According to police, on May 4 around 5:30 p.m., 29-year-old April Lynn Vanek was pulled over in the 200 block of Dessen Drive in West Hazleton for a traffic code violation when, during the stop, she fled from police in her car.

Police say they pursued Vanek, during which she drove into oncoming traffic several times, ran a red light, almost hit several cars, and hit a police vehicle.

The chase came to an end after police say Vanek drove onto a Hazle Township property on Hollywood Boulevard and got stuck. Troopers say she was removed from the vehicle after resisting arrest.

Vanek is facing numerous charges including six counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding an officer, driving under the influence, and 20 related traffic violations.

Vanek is currently being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility awaiting preliminary hearing.