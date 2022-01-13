Police: Woman facing charges after fighting while holding infant at Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston woman is facing child endangerment charges after fighting with another woman while holding a 6-month-old child, police say.

According to police, the fight took place on November 24 just after 4:00 pm when Danielle Tyson showed up at Champs Sports in the Wyoming Valley Mall and confronted another woman.

The woman told police that Tyson had been texting “threatening” messages about a male and challenged her to a fight. Police say Tyson showed up at Champs Sports while the woman was working and a physical altercation took place, all while Tyson was holding a 6-month-old child.

As of Wednesday, Tyson was reported as wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township police and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, assault and harassment charges.

