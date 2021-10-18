Police: Woman arrested for repeatedly huffing air duster in shed at Lowe’s

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police have arrested a woman who was found huffing at the Lowe’s in the Arena Hub Plaza, according to police.

Police say they arrested Maggie Rackleff, 27, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. after she was found to be huffing an air duster in a shed in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Rackleff was out on bail after police say she was caught doing the exact same thing on October 4.

Rackleff is charged with two counts of smell/inhale toxic releasing substances, retail theft, four counts of releasing toxic vapors or fumes, disorderly conduct, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Rackleff’s bail is set at $10,000 and she is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.