Police: Woman arrested for hiding 84 bags of crack cocaine inside her body

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Carbondale woman on multiple drug charges after they say she hid 84 bags of crack cocaine inside her vagina.

According to the Hughestown Borough Police Department, an officer was driving in the area of Rock and Kenley Street around 10:00 p.m. Saturday when he came upon a Toyota driving with a license plate light out.

The affidavit states the officer turned on his sirens to pull over the vehicle when he noticed the passenger “look back and make movements towards the middle console” multiple times.

According to investigators, once the car stopped, the officer questioned the driver, Emmileija Nikole Evans, 19, who told police that there was “nothing illegal” in the vehicle. The officer asked Evans if she had placed anything illegal on her and she informed police of a bag inside her bra containing 10 small bags of crack cocaine.

Evans was placed under arrest when police say she informed them of a bag full of suspected drugs hidden in her vagina, as stated in the court documents. The bag contained 1 larger bag and 83 small plastic bags of crack cocaine.

Evans has been charged with manufacture, and possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, usage of drug paraphernalia, and no rear lights.