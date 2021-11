WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport resident was getting his dog off the street and was struck by a vehicle, according to Williamsport police.

Police say the man in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard was struck by a vehicle just before 7:00 p.m. while retrieving his dog from the street. No other details were provided.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Williamsport Bureau of Police and is ongoing.