Police: Williamsport man “high as hell” breaks into home, steals laptop, money and soda

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Williamsport man was arraigned Monday on felony burglary charges and other offenses, after police say he admitted to illegally entering a home in Old Lycoming Township.

According to police, on September 23, officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Green Avenue for a reported burglary. The homeowner woke to find his front door open and cash from his wallet and laptop missing.

Old Lycoming Township Police received information from neighboring police departments that Samuel Agor may be responsible for the burglary. Officers interviewed Agor at the Lycoming County Prison where he was being held for a probation detainer.

Police say Agor admitted to burglarizing the home saying he was “high as hell” on drugs when he did it. Agor admitted to using crack cocaine and methamphetamine before deciding to “go on a run.” He told officers he was looking to steal things in order to get more money for his drug habits.

Agor said he broke into several cars before entering the victim’s house on Green Avenue. Agor admitted to officers that he stole money from a wallet and a laptop and a Coca-Cola soda from the man’s fridge before leaving. Agor said he used the stolen money to purchase more drugs.

Agor has an arrest record in Old Lycoming Township, he was arrested and convicted of theft from a motor vehicle two years prior.

He was arraigned on charges of felony one burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling. He was recommitted to Lycoming County Prison on $100,000 bail.