Police: Williamsport man charged after pointing a shotgun at someone, firing it near their feet

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from Williamsport is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after police say he pointed a shotgun at someone’s face, fired it into the ground very close to the victim’s feet, while verbally threatening them.

Williamsport Bureau of Police and the Lycoming County Special Response Team arrived at the scene on Lincoln Street just before noon on Wednesday where they created a perimeter around the home and established communication with the suspect, 20-year-old Bryce Zimmerman.

Zimmerman surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Zimmerman is facing charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threat, possession of instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.