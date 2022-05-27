PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after police say he stole money from a deceased veteran.

Plains Township Police say Robert Hickey, age 43, used a deceased man’s debit card to take out money from an ATM and purchase goods in a Plains Township Sheetz on April 6.





Officials said the deceased man, Brian Jones, was a veteran who passed away earlier this year in March.

In an interview with police, Dawn Elmy, Jones sister, said she was handling the affairs of her late brother when PNC Bank notified her of activity on her brother’s debit card.

The affidavit says surveillance video from Sheetz was obtained on April 6 that shows Robert Hickey taking $190.00 out of an ATM using Jones’s debit card and also making a purchase inside the store.

State documents say Hickey is currently being charged with two counts of fraud.