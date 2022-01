WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing multiple years for charges related to guns and drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Iglesias McEntyre (AKA “Max Pain”) 33, of Wilkes-Barre, traded a gram of crack for a firearm. McEntyre was also previously convicted for drug charges and was serving probation in Luzerne County when he made the trade.

McEntyre is set to serve five years in prison and three years supervised release.