Police: Wilkes-Barre man arrested after threatening Salvation Army employees with hammer

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say he stole from Hanover Township Salvation Army and threatened employees with a hammer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched for a report of a man, later identified as 29-year-old Robert Zielenski, who made threats to Salvation Army employees and stole clothes from a bin outside of the facility.

Upon arrival into the area, police say the man began to walk away from officers heading south on Sans Souci Parkway while “displaying his middle finger”. Police were able to follow him to the intersection of Fellows Avenue where they got out of their patrol vehicle.

They say the man revealed a hammer and started waving it in a threatening manner. While continuing to distance himself from police, police used a Taser on him and ordered him to drop the hammer several times.

While in custody, police say he gave officers a false name and would not give his birthdate.

Zielenski had an active warrant out for his arrest. Zielenski was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.