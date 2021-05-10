Police: Weatherly man arrested after homemade bomb found in backpack

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 28-year-old Anthony Petrone has been arrested in connection to homemade explosives, according to police.

The press release stated that an officer first encountered Petrone on May 1 in the Dollar General Store on West Main Street in Weatherly. While walking out of the store, the officer asked Petrone if he was carrying narcotics. Petrone said “no” and gave consent to the officer to search his backpack. Inside the backpack, the officer pulled out a homemade explosive device that was approximately a foot long with a long fuse.

The officer says he took the device to an open field and waited for the PSP bomb squad to arrive.

They say the device had the potential to cause property damage and was capable to cause injury or death.

According to the the press release, Special Agent Tim Shelton said the device was the largest he had seen in his career and due to the craftsmanship of the device, they were dealing with someone who had experience in making explosives.

On May 8, police served a search warrant at Petrone’s home in which they found another explosive device and bomb making materials.

Petrone was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, endangering another person and other related charges.

May 19 is his preliminary hearing.