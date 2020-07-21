Police: Weatherly man arrested after car chase and brief struggle in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton police say they arrested 27-year-old Jason Christopher Soraci of Weatherly after he led officers on a chase ending in a crash and brief struggle at the Locust Street CVS.

They say he fled after being stopped by police and crashed his vehicle into multiple others parked at the CVS. The department says he would not get out of the car but was eventually taken into custody.

According to a press release, he is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest among other related charges.

After being admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton for treatment of minor injuries, police say he harassed employees and officers who were there with him and disrupted the emergency room. He is also being charged with harassment, persistent disorderly conduct, institutional vandalism and ethnic intimidation.

He is currently detained at LCCF for arraignment.