Police warn residents of new scam targeting front doors

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Pittston police are warning of a new scam targeting resident’s front doors.

West Pittston Police Department says a door hanger was placed at a resident’s home. Police called the number listed and say it sounded very official. The automated system asks for your account number or social security number, police say.

Police want to remind residents to never give out sensitive information to anyone you have never solicited business from, and if anyone has questions or concerns about mail or papers left at your house, to call 911.