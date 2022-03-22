DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are warning and asking residents for help after reports of mail thefts occurring throughout Dickson City.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, there are reports of a driver going through neighborhoods at different times of the day and removing the mail from mailboxes.

Investigators say the suspect is opening mail, looking for checks and other valuable material.

Police state the most recent report came through Tuesday morning in the Huntington Drive area but numerous reports have been received in other areas of Dickson City.

Law enforcement is asking residents if they have the ability, to face a surveillance camera towards their mailbox to help find the suspect involved in the mail theft.