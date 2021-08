HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins.

Hanover Township police say that Thursday, around 4:00 a.m, there were five individuals entering cars on Goeringer Avenue.

Police remind residents to lock their car doors and not leave anything of value in plain sight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Hanover Township Police Department at (570) 825-1254.