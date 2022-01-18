Police: Wanted woman found with 151 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a woman they say had multiple warrants for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as two bench warrants for failing to appear in court in Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

Police say on January 13, around 2:45 p.m., officers from the Berwick Police Department Special Operations Group arrested Tammy Lee Grosz, 41, during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Mulberry Street in Berwick, due to the warrants.

According to the Hazleton Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Unit, an arrest warrant was issued for Grosz for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation from a stop in November 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Hazleton City Police Department

Officers say there were also two bench warrants issued for failures to appear at court in Luzerne County and Carbon County.

Police say after conducting surveillance in the city of Hazleton, the HPD Narcotics Unit in coordination with Berwick PD Detectives, widened the search for Grosz. Hours later, Grosz was spotted and pulled over by Berwick PD where she was arrested in lieu of her warrants.

Law enforcement says during the stop, Grosz provided police with a false name in an attempt to elude capture. A search found Grosz to be in possession of 151 packets of suspected fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stun gun, and $311 in cash.

Grosz was arrested, taken into custody and transferred to the custody of HPD Narcotics Detectives. She was arranged by MDJ James M. Dixon who set her bail at $7,500.

Unable to post bail, Grosz was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Grosz will also have to appear in Luzerne County and Carbon County courts for the two additional bench warrants issued for failure to appear.

A preliminary hearing in front of Judge Dixon is scheduled for Thursday, January 27 at 10:30 a.m.