Police: Wanted man leads police on chase, crashes into tree

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit ended with the driver striking a tree and a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser.

According to police, on March 4, just before 7:30 p.m., an officer spotted a car on Sullivan Street in the city that had earlier been reported as an “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.” The officer learned the driver may have been a person by the name of Robert Kennedy, a 40-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre. Police say Kennedy was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for “fleeing or attempting to elude police.”

The officer pulled the car over over in the area of 63 Sullivan Street and visually identified Kennedy as the driver.

According to court papers, Kennedy took off before the officer could get out of his vehicle. During the chase, police say Kennedy drove in the wrong direction on both Sambourne and Sullivan Streets and drove through a number of stop signs and red lights.

The pursuit continued onto Northampton Street into Wilkes-Barre Township where police say Kennedy entered Laurel Line Estates and struck a tree head on at the end of a dead end road. The car then rolled crashing into the front of the police cruiser.

Police say it was then realized there were two passengers in the vehicle. No one was injured.

Police say Kennedy was arrested and in possession of a hypodermic needle, a digital scale, packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl and other bags of unidentified substances. A glass meth pipe was also located inside the car, court records stated.

The front seat passenger, identified by police as Jessica Tranell, was wanted on a drug warrant out of Monroe County and taken into custody.

Kennedy and Tranell were both arrested and processed.