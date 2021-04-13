Police: Walmart driver delivers package then steals it

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say on Saturday, a Wilkes-Barre Walmart delivery driver was seen on camera stealing a package he just delivered.
The victim stated to police that they had a delivery from Walmart.
The arrest report states delivery driver, identified as Stephen Prussock, was seen on video dropping off the package on the victim’s porch and taking a delivery confirmation picture. Police say he then picked up the package and walked off with it.
Walmart management helped police identify the worker. Theft charges have been filed.
- Vaccinate NEPA: Johnson & Johnson vaccinations paused in Pennsylvania until at least April 20
- Reminder: Register to vote by May 3 for primary municipal election
- Wyoming County nursery ‘plants ahead’ with trees for Christmas 2031
- Hissing gator invades Florida woman’s kitchen
- Newsfeed Now: Health officials pause use of J&J vaccine, unrest continues for second night after deadly MN arrest