Police: Walmart driver delivers package then steals it

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say on Saturday, a Wilkes-Barre Walmart delivery driver was seen on camera stealing a package he just delivered.

The victim stated to police that they had a delivery from Walmart.

The arrest report states delivery driver, identified as Stephen Prussock, was seen on video dropping off the package on the victim’s porch and taking a delivery confirmation picture. Police say he then picked up the package and walked off with it.

Walmart management helped police identify the worker. Theft charges have been filed.