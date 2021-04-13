Police: Walmart driver delivers package then steals it

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say on Saturday, a Wilkes-Barre Walmart delivery driver was seen on camera stealing a package he just delivered.

The victim stated to police that they had a delivery from Walmart.

The arrest report states delivery driver, identified as Stephen Prussock, was seen on video dropping off the package on the victim’s porch and taking a delivery confirmation picture. Police say he then picked up the package and walked off with it.

Walmart management helped police identify the worker. Theft charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos