Police vehicle burns during Philadelphia protest for George Floyd

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions are rising as hundreds of protesters fill the streets of Philadelphia to protest the killing of George Floyd. Aerial video from affiliate KYW showed a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in flames as police and protesters scuffled nearby.

Protests in Philadelphia began peacefully with a silent rally at City Hall earlier in the day Saturday. Philadelphia’s mayor had said the protest would be allowed to continue as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

The hundreds of protesters gathered to rally for justice for George Floyd, who died while being detained by Minneapolis Police this week. Four officers were fired for the incident, one of them was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges Friday.

It was not immediately clear how the Pennsylvania State Police vehicle caught fire during Saturday’s protest in Philadelphia.

Locally, protesters held peaceful rallies today in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton along with protesters in dozens of other cities across the county.

We’re working to learn more about the developing story out of Philadelphia and will bring you the latest as we get it. Check back here for updates.