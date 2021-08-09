Police: Two men from Monroe County involved in Northampton County fatal shooting

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck has released the identities of the two individuals, one dead and one injured, involved in a shooting that took place Sunday at Lower Nazareth Commons.

According to a press release from Northampton County District Attorney Terrence Houck, the man who was killed is identified as 20-year-old Elijah Johnathan Johnson, whose last known address was in the Canadensis area of Barrett Township, Monroe County.

The Northampton County coroner Zack Lysek, confirmed that Johnson died of several gunshot wounds, and the death is ruled a homicide.

The press release also identifies 22-year-old Jayzell Avery Sanders, from the Mount Pocono Area, as the second victim, injured by a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Sanders told police in an interview that he was in the front passenger seat of a Buick Regal when two men, originally in a white car, entered the back seat of the vehicle.

According to police, Sanders said the men started to argue and he exited the vehicle at which point they began firing their guns at him. Sanders pulled out his own gun and started firing back.

Video surveillance from the parking lot shows Sanders running through the lot firing at the sedan, according to the news release.

Police confirmed that Sanders does not have a valid license to carry a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania, he is being charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Regional Police at 610-861-4820.