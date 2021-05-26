Police: Two juveniles charged with throwing rocks from bridge over Interstate 81

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say two juveniles are facing charges after throwing rocks from the Willow Street Bridge onto I-81.
Misdemeanor charges of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto a roadway are pending against the juveniles.
Police say one vehicle was reported damaged. If anyone else sustained damage in the area, they are urged to call Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre 570-697-2000.
