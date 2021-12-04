Police: Two injured in Wilkes-Barre shooting, searching for suspects

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are on the lookout for two suspects they say are involved in an early morning shooting that left two injured at Crown Fried.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Saturday to South Main Street at Crown Fried for the report of an assault victim.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported for medical attention after being treated on the scene.

According to witness reports, the first victim and a female arrived at Crown Fried to pick up orders. The female entered the store while he remained in the vehicle.

Police say while the female was inside the three suspects entered the store and began to flirt with her, using vulgar language in Spanish.

The second victim and a female were already inside at the time and overheard the suspect’s interaction with the female. He instructed the suspects to leave the female alone, stated the release.

Wilkes-Barre City Police

According to police reports, the female left the store and informed the first male victim that she did not feel comfortable with the suspects.

Police reports and witness statements state an argument broke out between the two couples and the suspects.

The reports say the argument escalated outside, one suspect pulled a black semiautomatic pistol and shot two times striking both male victims.

Officials stated the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle described as a silver BMW X-3 or X-5 and fled south on South Main Street.

Police are looking to identify the suspects from the incident, they are considered armed and dangerous. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division Det Stash or Det Sinavage at 570 208-4225.