Police: Two arrested in Hanover Township after police uncover over $25,000 worth of drug evidence

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they seized over $25,000 in drugs, money, out-of-state THC products, and firearms in Hanover Township.

According to a release, police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Keith Street on May 28th. They say that K-9 Rok gave a positive indication that something was under the floorboard of the attic of the residence.





Police say that they were able to locate raw marijuana, U.S. currency, numerous firearms, and THC products consisting of vapes, M&M candy, Happy Cola Gummi, THC Headshots, LAX Premium flower, and additional California-manufactured items.

This investigation was initiated by the interception of a package that contained raw marijuana, out-of-state THC products, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

On July 13th, 26-year-old Chantelly Morales and 31-year-old Jonathan Dejesus were arraigned before the district judge, and bail was set at $50,000.

Both face charges of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.