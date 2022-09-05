DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two suspects in a case involving terroristic threats and an explosive device.

On Thursday, September 1 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a 19-year-old victim called police as two individuals entered the victim’s home armed with firearms, according to State Police.

The suspects, according to PSP, were William Laubscher, 53, and Candy Laubscher, 48.

State Police also report that there was an explosive device found on the front porch at the scene of the incident.

The Hazardous Device and Explosive Section (HDES) unit of PSP arrived on the scene, and the explosive was later rendered safe by the unit, according to PSP.

Both of the suspects were taken into custody and were charged with five misdemeanors, including simple assault, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

Candy had an additional two misdemeanors of carrying a firearm without a license.

The individuals, according to public records, are being held in Clinton County Prison and $5,000 was set as the bail for each of the assailants.