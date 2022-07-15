POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police Department said they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three males they said are involved in a burglary.

Officials said these three males were involved in a residential burglary in the Laurel Lake community in Bartonsville on July 14 around 1:11 pm.





If anyone has any information that may lead to the identification of the three pictured males, please contact Detective Scicutella at (570)629-7200 extension 230. Callers may remain anonymous.